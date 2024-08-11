Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT Lowered to $47.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.82.

Get Five9 alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Five9

Five9 Trading Down 26.5 %

FIVN traded down $11.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. 13,572,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,451. Five9 has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $71,348.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $114,841.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,239,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,836,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.