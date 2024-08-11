Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded to Hold at Baird R W

Baird R W lowered shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Five9 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.82.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $11.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,572,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.27. Five9 has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $114,841.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 130,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 8.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

