Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FI. Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 35,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 12,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,031,000. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $2,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.29.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.59. 1,576,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $165.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.49.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

