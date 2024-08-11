First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.71 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 551,616 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 234,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.31 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

About First Trust Natural Gas ETF

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.