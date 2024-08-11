First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.99

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and traded as low as $32.23. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 73,616 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $645.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1772 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
