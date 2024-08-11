First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.99

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and traded as low as $32.23. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 73,616 shares.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $645.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.1772 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCLN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 64.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

