First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.61 and last traded at $35.61. 230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74.

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%.

About First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (FGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Germany index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 40 companies selected from the S&P Germany BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FGM was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

