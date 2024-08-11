First National Corp MA ADV Acquires Shares of 3,256 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,256 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.95. The company had a trading volume of 13,805,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,333,506. The company has a market capitalization of $546.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $71.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.