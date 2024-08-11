First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens cut shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FRME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of First Merchants in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Merchants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of FRME traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.70. 146,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $42.44.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $267.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $778,159.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,172.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Merchants by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 204,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,682,000 after purchasing an additional 180,323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

