First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.880-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $750.0 million-$800.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $772.0 million. First Advantage also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.88 to $0.98 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of FA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 498,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,819. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.30. First Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $12.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.66 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. First Advantage’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 688,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,078,589.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $91,048.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,688.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 688,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,078,589.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,034 shares of company stock worth $241,439 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

