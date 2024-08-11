First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.88 to $0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $750 million to $800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.99 million. First Advantage also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on FA. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.20.

Get First Advantage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FA

First Advantage Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of First Advantage stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $16.98. 498,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. First Advantage had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Advantage will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Advantage

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 688,967 shares in the company, valued at $11,078,589.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $117,882.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,078,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $32,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,509.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,034 shares of company stock worth $241,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Advantage

(Get Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.