First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $184.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.66 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. First Advantage updated its FY24 guidance to $0.88 to $0.98 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS.
First Advantage Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of FA stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $16.98. The company had a trading volume of 498,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,819. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Advantage has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $17.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other First Advantage news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $117,882.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 688,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,078,589.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lindsey Clark sold 2,100 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $32,508.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,509.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 7,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $117,882.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 688,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,078,589.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,034 shares of company stock valued at $241,439 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
