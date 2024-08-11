Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of FISI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. 37,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,852. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $358.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.90. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 1.0% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 342,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 8.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,865 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

