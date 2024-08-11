Filecoin Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $76.58 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $3.54 or 0.00006024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,057,715 coins and its circulating supply is 577,200,453 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

