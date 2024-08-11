Fermata Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 90.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,534 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,919,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,061,830. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3011 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

