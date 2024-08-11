Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,167 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after acquiring an additional 518,671 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,180,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 438,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,614,000 after acquiring an additional 286,061 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,325,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.99. 944,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $60.66.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.