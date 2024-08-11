Fermata Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 640,151 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,720,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,817,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.73. 291,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,488. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.33.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

