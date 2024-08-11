Fermata Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,749 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Tesla Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.00. 58,648,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,019,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

