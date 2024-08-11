Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases 1,202 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $110.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,395. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $110.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

