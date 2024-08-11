Fermata Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,646,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,282,000 after acquiring an additional 61,978 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after acquiring an additional 207,306 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,134,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,947,000 after acquiring an additional 96,845 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,108,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,957,000 after acquiring an additional 100,463 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

MTUM traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $184.65. 554,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.