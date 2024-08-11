Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 192 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,619,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,702. The company has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.48.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

