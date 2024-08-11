Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,714 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,797 shares of company stock worth $18,039,944. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DHR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,902. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.28. The firm has a market cap of $198.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.