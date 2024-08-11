Fermata Advisors LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $246.78. 272,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,257. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $268.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

