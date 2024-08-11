Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Given New $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Femasys Stock Performance

FEMY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 161,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,504. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Femasys has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -2.81.

Get Femasys alerts:

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,420.59% and a negative return on equity of 104.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Femasys

Femasys Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Femasys stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Femasys Inc. ( NASDAQ:FEMY Free Report ) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 1.40% of Femasys worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.