Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Given New $12.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
FEMY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. 161,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,504. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Femasys has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -2.81.
Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,420.59% and a negative return on equity of 104.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Femasys will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.
