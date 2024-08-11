Fathom (FTHM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.91 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 43.82% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fathom to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fathom Stock Performance

Shares of FTHM opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Fathom has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $7.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 15,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,922.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 671,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,586.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fathom news, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 15,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,922.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,586.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $33,998.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 564,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,968.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 137,219 shares of company stock valued at $229,414 over the last three months. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTHM shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Fathom from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

