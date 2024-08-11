FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FARO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.17. 218,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,044. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. FARO Technologies has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.25.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $82.09 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Yuval Wasserman sold 8,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $167,588.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 202,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,872.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,036 shares of company stock worth $518,303 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 257,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FARO Technologies by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in FARO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

