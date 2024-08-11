Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Director Buys $243,600.00 in Stock

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) Director John A. Good purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,619.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Farmland Partners stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.71. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.04.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.89%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Farmland Partners by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

