Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) PT Raised to $1,800.00 at Barclays

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FICO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,426.73.

NYSE FICO traded up $35.13 on Wednesday, hitting $1,752.25. 215,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,058. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $811.99 and a 12 month high of $1,759.76. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,510.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1,348.38.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,065,174.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,014 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,698 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

