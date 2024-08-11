Expedia Group’s (EXPE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 target price on the online travel company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $145.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. BTIG Research cut their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HSBC lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.92.

Shares of EXPE traded up $12.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,092,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,472. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day moving average of $129.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 186,289 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $132,851,000 after buying an additional 135,973 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,286 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,376,000 after buying an additional 16,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 32.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

