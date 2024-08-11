Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Posts Earnings Results

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C($0.84) million for the quarter.
Excelsior Mining Stock Up 17.2 %
Excelsior Mining stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 122,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,894. Excelsior Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The stock has a market cap of C$53.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.75.
About Excelsior Mining
