Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Posts Earnings Results

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C($0.84) million for the quarter.

Excelsior Mining Stock Up 17.2 %

Excelsior Mining stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 122,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,894. Excelsior Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The stock has a market cap of C$53.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.75.

Get Excelsior Mining alerts:

About Excelsior Mining

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Excelsior Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company holds interests in the Gunnison copper project; the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Excelsior Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelsior Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.