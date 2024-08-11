Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

EE stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 107,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth about $886,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,202,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,153,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.