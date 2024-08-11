Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Excelerate Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Excelerate Energy stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 107,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,267. Excelerate Energy has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on EE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

