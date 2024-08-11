Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JMP Securities from $34.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.42% from the company’s previous close.

EVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

NYSE:EVH traded up $5.53 on Friday, reaching $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,228,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,545. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1,470.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

