Evercore ISI Trims Envista (NYSE:NVST) Target Price to $18.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Envista from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.14.

Envista Price Performance

Envista stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.18. 4,447,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,982. Envista has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.16). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $633.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Envista by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,167,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,056,000 after purchasing an additional 944,596 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 25.3% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,892,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,115,000 after buying an additional 1,795,258 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Envista by 47.2% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,038,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,048,000 after buying an additional 2,256,993 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Envista by 15.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,726,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,864,000 after buying an additional 897,141 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,262,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,786 shares during the period.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

