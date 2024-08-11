Evercore ISI Trims Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price to $142.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carvana from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.73.

Carvana Trading Up 1.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Carvana stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,473,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,632. Carvana has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $154.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.11.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.97, for a total value of $9,522,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 787,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,988,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 68,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $7,043,443.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,150,427.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.97, for a total transaction of $9,522,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 787,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,988,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,501,056 shares of company stock valued at $306,443,218 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,203,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,701,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carvana by 20.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,556,000 after acquiring an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Carvana by 3.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

