EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Raised to $13.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.45.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of EVCM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.86. 172,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,528. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.10.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EverCommerce will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $44,191.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,254,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,884,946.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $47,762.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,198,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,172,797.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $44,191.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,254,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,946.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,299 shares of company stock worth $738,573. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in EverCommerce by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in EverCommerce by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

