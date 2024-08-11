Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BWS Financial

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Eventbrite from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Eventbrite from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eventbrite presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.58.

Eventbrite Trading Down 17.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eventbrite

NYSE EB traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,986,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

