Evanson Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 309,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,142,000 after purchasing an additional 54,003 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 64,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 35,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 95,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $185.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,758,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,090. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

