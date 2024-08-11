Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 46 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,416. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

