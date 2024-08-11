Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,418,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932,259. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

