Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Evanson Asset Management LLC decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 13.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Westwind Capital increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6,121.5% in the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after buying an additional 50,931 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $234.90. 648,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.59 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.58. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $450.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,622,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total transaction of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,622,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock worth $7,368,989. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.74.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

