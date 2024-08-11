Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,298 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned 1.55% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $24,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 111,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 334,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 44,449 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS DFIS traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $24.71. 573,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.78.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

