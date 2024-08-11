Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.05. 211,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,624. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.60 and its 200 day moving average is $184.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.