Evanson Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 955,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,474 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 4.4% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $57,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. 201,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.40. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $66.46.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.