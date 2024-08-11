Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $304,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,819,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,708,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.65. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

