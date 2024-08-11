Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,314,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,289 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 73,888.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

CVX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.99. 7,653,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,562,307. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.06. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $267.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.