Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. 10,029,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,592. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.46.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.