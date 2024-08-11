Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $11.43 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 156,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,063,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $26.18. 385,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

