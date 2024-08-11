Evanson Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Evanson Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,810. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average of $126.61. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $110.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

