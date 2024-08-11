Ethereum (ETH) Price Hits $2,628.24

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $316.09 billion and approximately $8.65 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $2,628.24 or 0.04300207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00035370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001504 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,267,846 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

