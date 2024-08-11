Eshallgo Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EHGO) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Eshallgo’s (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, August 12th. Eshallgo had issued 1,250,000 shares in its public offering on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Eshallgo’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Eshallgo Price Performance
EHGO stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. Eshallgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.
Eshallgo Company Profile
